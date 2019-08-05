Raheem Sterling was a class act on and off the pitch last season.

The England international rightly received plaudits as he spoke out against racism in the media and from the stands.

On Sunday afternoon at Wembley, the Manchester City forward reminded us once again that he's also a very fine footballer.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring by finishing from close range thanks to some superb build-up work by City.

That's certainly one way to silence the chants of "greedy b******" that he faces whenever he plays against former employers Liverpool.

Another is by going out of his way to make time for his old fans, some of whom still hold him in high esteem for his national duties (presumably not the same ones who were booing God Save the Queen, anyway...)

After the final whistle, Sterling headed over to the Liverpool end and gave his City shirt to a young fan, before posing for photos and hugging supporters.

This young man really is different gravy.

It's rare to see players going out of their way to make a youngster's day even among their own fans.

Sterling left Merseyside in 2015 after a breakthrough three years in the first team. City forked out what at the time looked like an astonishing £50million - but he's proved to be worth every penny since Pep Guardiola's arrival.

In the 2018/19 title-winning campaign, he scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists.

He and his City team-mates had plenty to be cheerful about at Wembley after making it five out of five when it comes to domestic trophies they've been competing for in the last 12 months.

Claudio Bravo's save of Gini Wijnaldum's spot-kick proved decisive and it's City who go into next weekend's Premier League opener on a high.