Rangers picked up three points against Kilmarnock on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership - but they left it very late. 

Scott Arfield had put Steven Gerrard's side 1-0 up early on, only for the hosts to net an equaliser in the 83rd minute. 

With the game heading towards a draw, Connor Goldson climbed highest to head in from a 91st-minute corner, securing a win for Rangers.

He did so right in front of the away end, sparking scenes of massive celebration from that corner of Rugby Park. 

While most were enjoying the moment without any issue, it seems a few supporters took things too far. 

A number of them climbed onto the roof of the disabled section to the right of the goal and began jumping up and down, only for the roof to collapse below them.   

Police say four men were arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace. 

You can see footage of the incident below. 

Some fans also spilled onto the pitch, causing further delay to the restart. It's certainly not a good look for Rangers. No matter how late the winner was, these kinds of scenes are inexcusable. 

It's reported that one man was injured during the incident - which has since been criticised by many fans on social media. 

Many were calling the actions of those fans 'embarrassing' and 'disgraceful'. 

At full-time, former Kilmarnock and Rangers striker Kris Boyd condemned the incident.

"It's something that does need to be sorted. I said it last season as well when you see scenes like this," he told the Scottish Sun.

"Look at the state of the [disabled area] now. When you take into consideration, yes, it's a relief that you score the goal.

"Fine, fair enough. But don't be jumping on the pitch. Are we going to wait until someone's seriously hurt before we act on it?

"There's no need for it. Yes, celebrate your goal but don't go over the top." 

