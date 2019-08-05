The United States, along with the rest of the world, was left in mourning once again over the weekend following two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Within the space of 24 hours, 20 people lost their lives following a shooting at a supermarket in El Paso, Texas, followed by a further nine people in a later shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Such devastating headlines have sadly become all too common in America.

There have now been 31 mass shootings (defined as those where at least three people are killed by gun violence in a single incident) in America this year alone.

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya has subsequently gone viral on social media after calling out Congress after scoring for his team in a Major League Soccer match in Washington DC.

Bedoya, a 32-year-old USA international, opened the scoring against DC United inside the opening three minutes and then made his way to the off-field TV microphone.

Keen to deliver a message that would be heard by the rest of the United States and beyond, the midfielder shouted: “Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!”

Watch the video here…

The comment could be heard clearly on Fox Sports’ coverage of the game - which ended 5-1 to the visitors - and the video has been widely shared across all social media platforms in recent hours, with many people all over the world praising his message.

Bedoya is from Weston, Florida, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which was the site of a mass shooting in 2018.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, he expressed his feelings on gun policy in the US via Twitter.

“Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullsh*t,” he wrote on Twitter. “Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.”

When asked how he would address the problem of gun violence, he added: “We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition.”