Back in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo does not seemingly face the same uphill struggle to win over his compatriots as Lionel Messi in Argentina.

The majority of Albiceleste fans adore Messi, but he has also been criticised for failing to win a major international tournament.

That's not true of Ronaldo, who led his country to the European Championships in 2016.

So in South America, the question remains - who is the greatest? Messi, or Diego Maradona, who won the World Cup in 1986?

Ronaldo, by contrast, does not have to battle against the legendary Eusebio for his countrymen's affections.

The striker, who played between 1957-1980 scored an unbelievable 733 goals in 745 matches throughout the course of his career.

Like Pele, the one mark against his record is that he played in an era and league where it was arguably much easier to score goals.

Many football fans would love to see how players like Eusebio would get on in today's Primeira Liga, or indeed in the Champions League.

And Ronaldo himself has named him as the one man he would love to go back in time to play alongside.

He told Soccer.com's Youtube channel:

"In my mind I have a lot of players I wanted to play with.

"But I will choose one from my country, passed away a few years ago: Eusebio.

"He is one of the symbols of Portugal, he was an amazing person, he died a few years ago but I wish to play with him in the National Team."

The 34-year-old also gave an insight into his famous 'Siuuu' celebration and how it all began.

"I was in the USA, we played against Chelsea, I scored, and ran, jumped and shouted 'si!'

"But it was natural, and since then I started doing it and I think people and fans when they see me say: 'Cristiano , si! ', and I keep thinking that they remind me of that and I went on."