Manchester United have pulled the plug on signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

The Argentine forward was being touted as a potential pawn in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, but the 25-year-old's financial demands have resulted in United withdrawing their interest.

It is thought Juve will try and tempt the Red Devils with other players to secure a deal for Lukaku, with Inter Milan now back in the race to sign the Belgian.

While many United fans were annoyed at the news surrounding Dybala, the decision from the club may prove to be a very wise one.

As reported by The Times, the Argentine was demanding a ludicrous financial package to put pen to paper at Old Trafford.

Dybala was demanded a basic annual salary of around £18m, which amounts to around £350,000-a-week - which would have made him United's second biggest earner.

His team were also looking to earn a one-off agents fee of £18m, taking the whole package to more than £100m.

For a player who struggled to break into Juve's first-team in 2018/19 and isn't convinced by the footballing project under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, paying that money would have been a huge mistake.

Angel Di Maria arrived under similar circumstances back in 2014.

He was forced out of Real Madrid and reluctantly accepted a huge salary offer from United, who - like in the present day - were eager to sign players to get back into the Champions League.

At this moment in time, it would surely suit United better to place more faith in their forwards such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial?

Not signing Dybala could also present Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong with more first-team opportunities in 2019/20.

Sometimes, it pays to stand firm.