This year’s Community Shield between European champions Liverpool and Premier League winners Manchester City looked tasty on paper and it lived up to expectations.

The two sides produced an entertaining 90 minutes, followed by a penalty shoot-out, at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring against his former club in the 12th minute, but Joel Matip’s equaliser late in the second half sent the game to penalties.

Georginio Wijnaldum was the only player to miss a spot-kick in the shoot-out, which meant yet another domestic trophy for Guardiola’s side.

The Man City boss was characteristically animated on the touchline throughout the match.

He became the first Premier League manager to be shown a yellow card after kicking off at the fourth official following a challenge on one of his players.

And the revered Catalan coach was involved in a later incident with Jordan Henderson.

Footage from the BBC’s highlights shows the Liverpool captain, who had just been subbed off for Adam Lallana, marching over to Guardiola before having words with him.

Guardiola can be seen making a gesture back to Henderson as the England international was led away by Jurgen Klopp.

But what was the altercation about?

It seems that Liverpool felt City were wasting time towards the end of the match.

One Liverpool fan on Reddit explained: “This was when Man City wanted to make a substitute (around the 80th minute), but the ball didn't go out of play for a long time, so there was no stoppage of play .. then just as we had the ball/momentum on our side, Pep(or his staff) told De Bruyne to go down feigning injury.

“Ref stopped the play, and City were able to make their subs. On the sidelines you could see first Klopp yelling at Pep and exchanging some harsh words .. then Henderson comes out the dugout to say a few words to Pep as well.”

Henderson clearly felt that, as the Reds’ captain, he was within his rights to intervene.

And it certainly went down with Liverpool fans on social media…

Henderson’s popularity with the Anfield faithful has increased dramatically in recent months.

The 29-year-old cemented his place in Liverpool folklore by lifting the club’s sixth European Cup in Madrid back in June.