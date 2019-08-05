Money has become the key player in football.

Long gone are the days of simply nurturing youth, as the biggest teams in the world throw fistfuls of cash at global superstars on a regular basis.

Paris Saint-Germain pretty much broke the transfer market back in 2017 when they signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined total of close to £400m.

Ever since then, prices for players simply haven't been the same.

So with that in mind, which player is the most valuable across all ages? Well, using the ever-reliable Transfermarkt, we've provided the data for every age between 17 and 40.

Mbappe is the most valuable player in world football at £180m, with Neymar second at £162m.

17-YEARS-OLD - JOAO PEDRO (£18m)

18-YEARS-OLD - RODRYGO (£36m)

19-YEARS-OLD - JADON SANCHO (£90m)

20-YEARS-OLD - KYLIAN MBAPPE (£180m)

21-YEARS-OLD - MARCUS RASHFORD (£72m)

22-YEARS-OLD - OUSMANE DEMBELE (£90m)

23-YEARS-OLD - LEROY SANE (£90m)

24-YEARS-OLD - RAHEEM STERLING (£126m)

25-YEARS-OLD - PAULO DYBALA (£76.5m)

26-YEARS-OLD - HARRY KANE (£135m)

27-YEARS-OLD - NEYMAR (£162m)

28-YEARS-OLD - EDEN HAZARD (£135m)

29-YEARS-OLD - MIRALEM PJANIC (£63m)

30-YEARS-OLD - PIERRE-EMERICK AUBMEYANG (£63m)

31-YEARS-OLD - SERGIO AGUERO (£58.5m)

32-YEARS-OLD - LIONEL MESSI (£135m)

33-YEARS-OLD - SERGIO RAMOS (£22.5m)

34-YEARS-OLD - CRISTIANO RONALDO (£81m)

35-YEARS-OLD - SAMIR HANDANOVIC (£5.4m)

36-YEARS-OLD - FRANCK RIBERY (£3.6m)

37-YEARS-OLD - ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC (£3.15m)

38-YEARS-OLD - JOAQUIN (£1.8m)

39-YEARS-OLD - ARTUR BORUC (£900k)

40-YEARS-OLD - DAMIAN MANSO (£720k)

A number of surprising inclusions.

Matthijs de Ligt, 19, is beaten to the punch by Sancho, while Aubameyang just about edges out Robert Lewandowski in the battle of the 30-year-olds.

Despite not featuring on this list, Mohamed Salah is the the third most valuable player at £150m.

It's just a shame for the Egyptian that he shares his age with Neymar.