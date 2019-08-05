Football

Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable player in world football.

The most valuable player in world football at every age from 17 to 40

Money has become the key player in football.

Long gone are the days of simply nurturing youth, as the biggest teams in the world throw fistfuls of cash at global superstars on a regular basis.

Paris Saint-Germain pretty much broke the transfer market back in 2017 when they signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined total of close to £400m.

Ever since then, prices for players simply haven't been the same.

So with that in mind, which player is the most valuable across all ages? Well, using the ever-reliable Transfermarkt, we've provided the data for every age between 17 and 40.

Mbappe is the most valuable player in world football at £180m, with Neymar second at £162m.

17-YEARS-OLD - JOAO PEDRO (£18m)

Joao Pedro

18-YEARS-OLD - RODRYGO (£36m)

Rodrygo Goes

19-YEARS-OLD - JADON SANCHO (£90m)

Jadon Sancho

20-YEARS-OLD - KYLIAN MBAPPE (£180m)

Kylian Mbappe

21-YEARS-OLD - MARCUS RASHFORD (£72m)

Marcus Rashford

22-YEARS-OLD - OUSMANE DEMBELE (£90m)

Ousmane Dembele

23-YEARS-OLD - LEROY SANE (£90m)

Leroy Sane

24-YEARS-OLD - RAHEEM STERLING (£126m)

Raheem Sterling

25-YEARS-OLD - PAULO DYBALA (£76.5m)

Paulo Dybala

26-YEARS-OLD - HARRY KANE (£135m)

Harry Kane

27-YEARS-OLD - NEYMAR (£162m)

Neymar

28-YEARS-OLD - EDEN HAZARD (£135m)

Eden Hazard

29-YEARS-OLD - MIRALEM PJANIC (£63m)

Miralem Pjanic

30-YEARS-OLD - PIERRE-EMERICK AUBMEYANG (£63m)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

31-YEARS-OLD - SERGIO AGUERO (£58.5m)

Sergio Aguero

32-YEARS-OLD - LIONEL MESSI (£135m)

Lionel Messi

33-YEARS-OLD - SERGIO RAMOS (£22.5m)

Sergio Ramos

34-YEARS-OLD - CRISTIANO RONALDO (£81m)

Cristiano Ronaldo

35-YEARS-OLD - SAMIR HANDANOVIC (£5.4m)

Samir Handanovic

36-YEARS-OLD - FRANCK RIBERY (£3.6m)

Franck Ribery

37-YEARS-OLD - ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC (£3.15m)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

38-YEARS-OLD - JOAQUIN (£1.8m)

Joaquin

39-YEARS-OLD - ARTUR BORUC (£900k)

Artur Boruc

40-YEARS-OLD - DAMIAN MANSO (£720k)

Damian Manso

A number of surprising inclusions.

Matthijs de Ligt, 19, is beaten to the punch by Sancho, while Aubameyang just about edges out Robert Lewandowski in the battle of the 30-year-olds.

Despite not featuring on this list, Mohamed Salah is the the third most valuable player at £150m.

It's just a shame for the Egyptian that he shares his age with Neymar.

