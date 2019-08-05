Manchester City continued their domestic dominance by beating Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday afternoon.

Raheem Sterling gave Pep Guardiola's side a first half lead before Joel Matip equalised late on, sending the game to penalties.

Georginio Wijnaldum was the only man who missed his spot-kick as City won the shootout 5-4.

Some may call the Community Shield 'just a pre-season friendly', but Sunday's clash was a full-blooded affair.

Both Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp fielded very strong XIs, hoping to land the first blow ahead of a season where Liverpool and City are expected to go head-to-head for the Premier League title.

At the final whistle, those in sky blue climbed the famous Wembley steps to collect the Community Shield and the celebrations began.

It seemed that Sergio Aguero was certainly in a party mood as on the way back down from the Royal Box, he had a cheeky exchange with a woman waiting below.

In the footage below, someone can be heard shouting: "Aguero my sister loves you".

Without a second thought, the Argentine responded "Great, tell her to come round tonight," before smiling and walking off.

His savage response had those around him cracking up. Check out the video.

It sounds like Aguero likes scoring both on and off the pitch.

Despite making the trip to Wembley and joining in the celebrations, the striker didn't feature in Man City's win because he's recently returned from the Copa America.

Even without the club's all-time top scorer, Guardiola was happy with what he saw on Sunday.

"An incredible final. We're exhausted," he told reporters following the game.

"They [Liverpool] had chances to win and we had chances to win too - a good test for both teams. It's nice to play to realise what we're going to face this season.

"We won, last season we won one more point than them. Congratulations to the guys - the first title of the season is ours."