Former Barcelona forward Malcom could be forced to leave Zenit St Petersburg in January.

The Brazilian joined the Russian outfit only last week and made his debut from the bench in the 1-1 draw with Krasnodar.

Sadly, Malcom was targeted by Zenit fans during the game, with a section unveiling a horribly racist banner which read, per sport.ru: “Thank you leadership for loyalty to traditions.”

The phrase was an ironic reference to the club's 'tradition' of not signing black players.

A disgusting act from so-called 'fans' and their actions could sadly have serious consequences for Malcom.

Sport.ru now report that Zenit may look to sell Malcom in January due to the fan 'unrest'.

It's a situation that should never arise in the game of football and the 'fans' in question should be ashamed of their actions.

They even tried to defend themselves in a statement after the game, saying they were simply trying to prevent a backlash from other fans.

“We are not racist,” the manifesto said, per Goal, “and for us the absence of black players is just an important tradition, empahasising the identity of the club and nothing more.

“We, as the northernmost club of the major European cities, have never been mentally connected with Africa, however, as with South America or Australia or Oceania.

“We have absolutely nothing against the inhabitants of these or any other continents, but at the same time we want players who are close in spirit to speak for Zenit.

“Now, black players for Zenit are being forced almost by force, and this causes only backlash. Let us be what we are.”

We can only hope that Zenit condemn and punish their fans rather than selling the Brazilian in January and bowing down to their cowardly demands.

Stay strong, Malcom.