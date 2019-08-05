A week does not seem to pass without one of Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury mentioning the other and it's rarely in a complimentary manner.

Ever since their legendary bout in Los Angeles last December, Wilder and Fury’s names have been interlinked within the heavyweight division, with talk of a rematch gripping the boxing world.

However, the fans have been left disappointed, with both fighters electing to take less risky bouts in order to maintain their undefeated records.

Wilder overcame mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale in New York back in May and is lined up to face Luis Ortiz in November.

Meanwhile, few would deny that it has been the Gypsy King who has taken the less exciting fights following the bout with Wilder, with Fury set to take on the unproven Otto Wallin after he defeated Tom Schwarz in June.

Wilder’s had his say on Fury’s recent opponents, claiming that the Gypsy King cannot call himself the best while fighting this standard of opposition.

“He keeps pulling out all these night shift graveyard workers,” the Bronze Bomber remarked. “Bulls*** at its best.

“No Englishman’s coming over here, saving America with Tom Schwarz and Otto whoever he is, talking about ‘he’s the best’ with an invisible belt.”

Wilder’s comment about an ‘invisible belt’ is in reference to Fury’s claims that he is the lineal heavyweight champion, having won it after felling Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

However, many in the boxing scene feel that the title is meaningless after Fury’s extended break from the sport.

So how has the Gypsy King responded to this?

Well, in true Fury fashion, he’s called him a dosser.

The 30-year-old posted a picture to Instagram of him puckering up his lips for a ‘big kiss’ for Wilder, before adding that the American was a ‘big jealous dosser’.

While the little jibes are amusing, every boxing fan is dying to see the pair in the ring together again.

Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter, has revealed that the rematch is all set up, but only if both Wilder and Fury make it through unscathed in their next bouts.

“The deal is done,” Arum told BBC Northern Ireland. “But like anything else in boxing, it could be an undone deal.

“Each of these guys are having an interim fight for whatever reason I can’t fathom. Wilder is fighting Ortiz who had him in trouble the last time they fought and Fury is fighting this big Swedish kid in September.

“Hopefully they get by, win their fights. Then we have a date already and we have two networks that are going to participate in this event. Everything is set but one of these could end up losing.”