Every football fans knows that the transfer market is pretty insane these days.

Long gone are the days of £30m transfer fees looking pretty darn expensive, with £50m even looking like a normal price tag for a quality player in 2019.

So far this transfer window, we've seen Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix move for £100m+, while Harry Maguire is set to be the world's most expensive defender when he signs for Manchester United.

The Englishman will cost upwards of £85m.

A talented player, but a huge fee nonetheless and it seems his price tag has pretty much broken the Premier League market.

Sky Sports are reporting that Leicester have been quoted a fee of over £75m to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

The Cherries believe that due to the Dutchman having 10 senior international caps and having three years left on his contract, he is worth such an astronomical fee.

Leicester have also been quoted £40m+ for Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

Absolute madness. It makes you think, how much would Virgil van Dijk or Aymeric Laporte now be worth in the current market?

The centre-back position is perhaps the most inflated of all right now and it may be why the likes of Arsenal have struggled to bring in any quality reinforcements this summer.

Everyone knows the Gunners need a world-class, commanding centre-half, but if Ake is being valued at £75m, what chance do they have?

It won't be long until we see the first defender going for more than £100m.