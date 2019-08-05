It’s fair to say the general reaction to Tyson Fury announcing that his next opponent would be Otto Wallin was disappointment.

Fury proved to the boxing world that he is up there as one of the most skilful fighters in the heavyweight division when he took Deontay Wilder through the full 12 rounds last December, with many claiming that he deserved to win on points.

Ultimately, though, the fight ended in a draw, setting up a mouthwatering rematch for boxing fans to daydream about.

However, seven months on from that legendary bout in Los Angeles, the rematch is no closer to happening, creating frustration amongst the fans.

Instead of the Gypsy King jumping back into the ring with the Bronze Bomber, Fury is lined up to face the relatively unknown and unproven Wallin in September.

Wallin’s reputation in the sport, or lack of it, can be seen with boxing announcer Todd Grisham’s tweet about the heavyweight, claiming that he had to look him up.

However, Grisham has identified an amazing skill that the Swedish fighter possesses, shown in the video he attached to his tweet.

The clip is taken from the 28-year-old’s bout with David Gegeshidze from 2015, which he won in the second round by TKO.

In the video, Wallin has Gegeshidze pinned back in the corner, dodging an attempted uppercut from his opponent, then slightly connecting with the right before swinging his left with ferocity.

Despite not making contact with the left, Wallin manages to floor Gegeshidze, leading to Grisham humorously commenting: “INCREDIBLE power in his left hand. Doesn’t even need to land it and he’s dropping folks. Your NEW lineal champion.”

There is no doubt that Fury should be winning this bout, but Wallin shouldn’t be completely dismissed.

His record currently stands at 20-0-0, with 13 of those coming from knockouts.

The bout against Fury will be Wallin’s first taste of the big stage and, while he may crumble, he could also rise to the occasion, such as Andy Ruiz Jr. did when facing Anthony Joshua.

If Fury approaches this professionally, he will win. If he is complacent, Wallin could prove to be a banana skin for the Gypsy King, especially if he can knock people down without touching them.