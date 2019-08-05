Manchester United have officially completed the signing of Harry Maguire for £80m.

United tried to sign the centre last year but he stayed put at Leicester City.

However, the Red Devils came back in for him this summer and have finally got their man.

The fee United have paid for him is £5m more than Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, meaning Maguire is now the most expensive defender in the world.

He's also become the second most expensive player in Manchester United's history and the most expensive Englishman ever.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years.

Maguire started his career at Sheffield United, making almost all of his 166 appearances for the club in League One.

He joined Hull City in a £2.5 million deal in 2014, enjoying promotion to and then relegation from the Premier League in just two seasons.

Despite Hull suffering relegation in 2017, Maguire impressed enough to make a £12 million move to Leicester City.

He's gone from strength to strength with the Foxes in the past two seasons.

After an impressive start to the 2017/18 campaign, Maguire was called up by Gareth Southgate to play for England for the first time.

He maintained his form throughout the year and was a key part in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals.

It was in the last eight against Sweden where Maguire scored his first goal for his country in a 2-0 win.

Maguire had another impressive season in 2018/19, which ended in Maguire helping England to a third place finish in the UEFA Nations League.

And he's been rewarded with a big money move to Man United.

He becomes United's third summer signing after Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And more signings are likely to follow.

Romelu Lukaku has agreed a deal with Juventus with Paulo Dybala likely to move the other way.

United could also strengthen their midfield, with a move for Bruno Fernandes also on the cards.

