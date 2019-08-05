Football

Simon Mignolet has left Liverpool for Club Brugge.

Simon Mignolet leaves Liverpool for Club Brugge

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has joined Club Brugge from Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

The 31-year-old Belgian has signed a five-year contract after completing a medical on Monday.

The move ends Mignolet’s six-year spell at Anfield.

Club Brugge also confirmed the news, tweeting: “It’s official! Simon is a Bruges boy,” along with pictures of the player.

Mignolet joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2013 and was immediately installed as first choice, but later lost his place to first Loris Karius and then Alisson Becker.

He featured in just two cup matches last season and was an unused substitute in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Sunday.

He flew to Belgium after the match at Wembley to complete the move.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had wanted to keep Mignolet, but eventually granted him his wish to leave in search of regular action.

The Champions League winners will now consider whether to try to bring in an experienced keeper as cover for Alisson ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener against Norwich.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian is being strongly linked with a move on a free transfer to Anfield.

