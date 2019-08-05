Football fans are eagerly anticipating the release of FIFA 20.

It's not set to release until September, meaning we're all still speculating on how our favourite players are going to be rated.

Here at GiveMeSport, we've already predicted ratings for Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Now, it's time to turn our attention to Barcelona and it will be interesting to find out what the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann will be given.

But before the official overall's are handed out, here's how we expect every member of the Barca squad to be rated on FIFA 20.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FIFA 19 rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 90

The Blaugrana goalkeeper was superb in 2018/19 and cemented himself as one of the world's best as his side stormed to the La Liga title. Ter Stegen's fine form should be rewarded in FIFA 20.

Neto

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

Given how good Barca's number one is, Neto is unlikely to feature too much as Jasper Cillessen's replacement. We can't imagine his solid 84 rating will be changed.

Nelson Semedo

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

Semedo established himself as an important part of Barca's back-line last season, playing 46 times in all competitions.

After keeping a clean sheet in 50% of La Liga games, his efforts should be rewarded with an upgrade in FIFA 20.

Clement Lenglet

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

Lenglet also impressed at Camp Nou last season after his transfer from Sevilla. He often partnered Pique at centre-back at should see an increase on his rating this year.

Gerard Pique

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 89

Pique is by far Barca's most important defensive player and he had one of the best seasons of his career in 2018/19. He should be rewarded for that with a rating that makes him one of the top defenders in FIFA.

Moussa Wague

FIFA 19 rating: 69

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 72

Wague featured in three La Liga games towards the end of the campaign after being promoted from Barcelona's B team. He impressed when given the opportunity and will hope to properly break into the first-team this year. A small increase to his overall is predicted.

Jean-Clair Todibo

FIFA 19 rating: 60

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 65

After arriving in January, Todibo has played twice for the Blaugrana. As his rating was so low on FIFA 19, we can expect his overall to go up, perhaps making him a silver, rather than bronze player.

Jordi Alba

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87

Alba proved that he's still one of the best left-backs in the world last term, featuring 54 times in all competitions for his club. We don't expect to see any change in his already impressive FIFA rating.

Samuel Umtiti

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85

Umtiti failed to hold down his place in the starting XI due to knee injuries last season, playing just 14 games in all competitions. As a result, his overall will suffer.

Junior Firpo

FIFA 19 rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 78

Firpo impressed at Real Betis last season and earned his big move to Barca. It's unlikely he'll feature much ahead of Alba, but he should be an exciting back-up.

Sergi Roberto

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

Roberto was solid again last season and as a result, he should keep his 84 rating. The Catalonia international didn't quite do enough to justify a big improvement, but certainly shouldn't go down.

Ivan Rakitic

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 89

After his El Clasico goal in March, Jose Mourinho described Rakitic as "one of the most underrated players in the world". In FIFA 20, he should be respected with an increase to his 87 rating.

Sergio Busquets

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 88

Like his midfield partner, Busquests has been quite under-rated throughout his career. But his 88 rating makes him one of the best defensive midfielders in the game, so don't expect much change.

Carles Alena

FIFA 19 rating: 70

Predicted FIFA 20 rating:78

2018/19 was a breakthrough season for Alena at Barca. He made 17 La Liga appearances, scoring twice from central midfield.

It's unclear if he'll feature much given the arrival of Frenkie de Jong, but a big rating increase should be coming Alena's way.

Frenkie de Jong

FIFA 19 rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85

We all know how good De Jong was with Ajax. He's already impressing in pre-season at Barca and anything less than an 85 rating would be criminal. In fact, he could easily be given a higher number.

Arthur

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 83

Arthur was another Barca midfielder who had a solid season. He played 44 times in all competitions, offering good defensive cover, but little offensive support. A small increase to his overall is expected.

Arturo Vidal

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

Vidal impressed in his first season at Barca, playing 53 times. His consistancy should be rewarded with a slight increase.

Rafinha

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 rating:82

Rafinha played just eight times in 2018/19 and his playing time probably won't increase that much moving forward. Don't expect much to change with his FIFA rating either.

Philippe Coutinho

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

Oh dear. Coutinho had an awful season at Camp Nou and this summer it's been heavily speculated that he could leave. If he does depart, the Brazilian will be taking his lower overall with him.

Ousmane Dembele

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 83

Injuries ruined Dembele's first season at Barca but he bounced back in 2018/19, playing 42 games and scoring 14 goals. That return still isn't great for a player of the Frenchman's potential, so his FIFA rating could slip.

Antoine Griezmann

FIFA 19 rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 90

Barca's big summer signing arrives hoping to justify his €120m fee. He was already one of the best forwards in FIFA, but an impressive final season with Atletico Madrid means he could break into the 90s.

Lionel Messi

FIFA 19 rating: 94

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 94

Messi has been one of the two highest-rated players on FIFA for years now. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo often battle it out for the number one spot and with Juventus signing a deal with PES, his rating could slip.

Messi's surely won't and this year, an unchanged overall of 94 could make him the best player in the game.

Luis Suarez

FIFA 19 rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 91

We also don't expect Suarez's rating to change. He had another brilliant season and deserves to be one of the highest-rated strikers on the game.

Do you agree with GiveMeSport's Barcelona ratings? Have your say in the comments below.