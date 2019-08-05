Golf

GMSW Hinako Shibuno.

Hinako Shibuno wins the Women's British Open 2019

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

20-year-old Hinako Shibuno wins the Women's British Open in Woburn.

Being the second Japanese golf player (male and female) to win a major golf Championship, following professional golfer Hisako Higuchi who paved the way for Japanese athletes in golf.

The tournament would be Hinako's second time leaving Japan. 

Hinako, also known as ' The Smiling Cinderella,' went head to head with American golfer Lizette Salas and won the opening with one shot ahead of Lizette with a birdie putt on the 18th hole, giving Hinako a total of -18.

This win will make her eligible for the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award an award established to acknowledge players with major championship records during the LPGA Tour season. Hinako earns $675,000 and will be one of the 2nd players to win a major debut in the last decade. 

Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies - Final Round

'The Smiling Cinderella,' remained positive throughout the match, engaging with fans between her shots. Her win will surely be the start of many as she has improved the chances of her participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The young athlete is an inspiration to many and said to continue playing in Japan and will also consider playing overseas.

Topics:
Women's Sport
Golf

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again