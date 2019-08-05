Hinako Shibuno wins the Women's British Open 2019

20-year-old Hinako Shibuno wins the Women's British Open in Woburn.

Being the second Japanese golf player (male and female) to win a major golf Championship, following professional golfer Hisako Higuchi who paved the way for Japanese athletes in golf.

The tournament would be Hinako's second time leaving Japan.

Hinako, also known as ' The Smiling Cinderella,' went head to head with American golfer Lizette Salas and won the opening with one shot ahead of Lizette with a birdie putt on the 18th hole, giving Hinako a total of -18.

This win will make her eligible for the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award an award established to acknowledge players with major championship records during the LPGA Tour season. Hinako earns $675,000 and will be one of the 2nd players to win a major debut in the last decade.

'The Smiling Cinderella,' remained positive throughout the match, engaging with fans between her shots. Her win will surely be the start of many as she has improved the chances of her participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The young athlete is an inspiration to many and said to continue playing in Japan and will also consider playing overseas.