Joanna Adams leaves role as CEO of England Netball

CEO of England Netball, Joanna Adams, will be leaving her role later this year after ten years with the organisation.

Adams spent four and a half years in her role as Chief Executive and saw record growth in participation levels with Netball becoming the fastest growing female team sport in the UK.

During her tenure, Adams was part of the team that secured rights for the 2019 Netball World Cup hosted in Liverpool as well as overseeing the spectacular Commonwealth Games victory in 2018.

Adams has been committed to driving growth within Netball and was instrumental in developing participation programmes, securing sponsorship deals and generating higher ticket revenue.

“I have put my heart and soul into leading England Netball and I am delighted that I had the opportunity to do so. The sport has attracted many plaudits over the last 18 months – in particular for the positive example it has set for women and girls in sport,” said Adams.

“It feels the right time to take on a new and very different challenge but I look forward to watching England Netball’s progress in the years ahead.”

Adams announced she would be taking on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at the London Legacy Development Corporation to deliver the legacy of the London 2012 Olympics in East London.

Chairman of England Netball, Colin Povey, said the search had begun for Adams’ successor.

“Joanna has also built a strong and experienced Executive Team which provides excellent leadership across all aspects of our operation.

“The search for her successor has already begun and I am confident the role will be attractive to a range of strong candidates.”