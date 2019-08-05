As European Champions, Liverpool fans probably expected their club to spend a bit of money this summer.

However, that hasn’t quite proved to be the case.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still yet to make a major signing with just days remaining in the transfer window.

Instead, supporters have only been able to get excited about the arrival of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott, 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg and back-up goalkeeper Adrian.

But don't worry Liverpool fans, Klopp brought in a professional surfer last week to help the players deal with stress.

No, seriously.

Klopp brought in German surfer Sebastian Steudtner, who gave a motivational speech about “managing stress and dealing with panic” as they prepare for their new Premier League campaign.

According to The Times, Steudtner visited the club’s training camp in Evian last week and had a session with the squad, which included breathing techniques and how to hold your breath for longer periods.

Steudtner, who comes from Nuremberg, has a mentality of “anything is possible.”

An Instagram post on his social media says: “F-E-A-R has two meanings: Forget everything and run or Face everything and rise — the choice is yours.”

It’s believed that the players were impressed with the session as Klopp attempts to use marginal gains in an attempt to help Liverpool win their first ever Premier League title.

Of course, there was just a marginal difference separating Liverpool and eventual champions Man City last season.

Klopp’s men finished on 97 points, losing just once all season.

That one defeat was against City at the Etihad where they were prevented from going 1-0 ahead after goalie technology ruled that John Stones prevented an own goal by just 11mm.

It’s not the first time Klopp has made an unusual move to give his side an advantage.

Last season, he signed throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark to help give his side an edge when it came to throws.

It seems Klopp is doing everything he can possibly do to give Liverpool all the help they can get as they look to do battle with Man City for the Premier League title once again.

Well, everything apart from sign some players...