Love them or hate them, Liverpool fans are among in the best in the world when it comes to getting behind their team.

Big European nights at Anfield, with the fans chanting ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in unison while waving their flags before kick-off, are incredibly special occasions.

Liverpool fans know how to produce a spine-tingling atmosphere, whether that’s inside or outside the stadium.

If Liverpool supporters are famed for their passionate support then, rightly or wrongly, the opposite is probably true of Manchester City fans.

City fans get a bad rap and a lot of it is unfair.

However, empty seats inside the Etihad Stadium and unimpressive turnouts for various trophy celebrations haven’t helped their reputation.

City have also acquired a lot of new fans - most of them youngsters - since they started winning trophies.

Subsequently, ‘plastic’ is a word often used to describe their supporters by rival fans.

But City, like every club, have plenty of hardcore fans who have supported their team week-in, week-out for years.

They shouldn’t all be tarred with the same brush.

That said, a video has been posted on social media which shows a stark difference between Liverpool and City fans on Wembley Way ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield.

The 30-second clip shows a stream of Liverpool fans marching towards Wembley, chanting ‘Allez, Allez, Allez!’

In the opposite lane is a trickle of City fans who do not appear to be making a sound between them.

And if they were, then it’s impossible to hear them over the noise generated by those wearing red.

Now that’s how you support your team.

However, it was City’s fans who left Wembley with smiles on their faces following a penalty shoot-out victory over the Merseyside outfit.

Joel Matip’s late equaliser cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener, but Georginio Wijnaldum missed the only spot-kick in the shoot-out as City claimed the first domestic silverware of the new season.