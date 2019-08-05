Football

.

Romelu Lukaku pictured training with Anderlecht as he awaits a transfer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It looks set to be a crazy few days of the transfer window for Manchester United.

Ahead of Thursday’s deadline, there could be several incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

They kicked off the week by announcing the arrival of Harry Maguire for £80 million.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side have also been linked with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff and Mario Mandzukic.

And then there’s Romelu Lukaku.

There was talk that the Belgian striker may be involved in a swap deal with Dybala. However, it now seems the Argentine won’t be heading to Manchester after all.

So does that mean Lukaku could be staying?

FBL-EURO-C1-MANU-TRAINING

Simply put: No.

On Monday afternoon, Lukaku was pictured training with Anderlecht whilst he waits for a move away from the club.

p1dhh3bi26vucv6krplvmh1ccgd.jpg

The forward is yet to play a pre-season match this summer - although he did recently leak the top sprint speed of a recent United training session, in which he was second fastest.

Reports later emerged that Solskjaer wasn't too impressed by that move from Lukaku and may have pushed him further towards the exit door.

And journalist Kristof Terreur claims that he’s been told that ‘Man United definitely hope to sell him as soon as possible.’

p1dhh3ki4v1f3o7o1cv199e1515f.jpg

Whether the club will replace him before Thursday remains to be seen but it may result in Mandzukic arriving at the club.

Lukaku spent two seasons at Anderlecht before he was signed by Chelsea in 2011 for £10 million.

His most likely destination is Inter Milan to work alongside Antonio Conte, who tried to sign him for Chelsea before he eventually chose United.

Topics:
Football
Sean Longstaff
Bruno Fernandes
Anderlecht
Harry Maguire
Antonio Conte
Paulo Dybala
Mario Mandzukic
Inter Milan
Juventus
Romelu Lukaku
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again