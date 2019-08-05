It looks set to be a crazy few days of the transfer window for Manchester United.

Ahead of Thursday’s deadline, there could be several incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

They kicked off the week by announcing the arrival of Harry Maguire for £80 million.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side have also been linked with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff and Mario Mandzukic.

And then there’s Romelu Lukaku.

There was talk that the Belgian striker may be involved in a swap deal with Dybala. However, it now seems the Argentine won’t be heading to Manchester after all.

So does that mean Lukaku could be staying?

Simply put: No.

On Monday afternoon, Lukaku was pictured training with Anderlecht whilst he waits for a move away from the club.

The forward is yet to play a pre-season match this summer - although he did recently leak the top sprint speed of a recent United training session, in which he was second fastest.

Reports later emerged that Solskjaer wasn't too impressed by that move from Lukaku and may have pushed him further towards the exit door.

And journalist Kristof Terreur claims that he’s been told that ‘Man United definitely hope to sell him as soon as possible.’

Whether the club will replace him before Thursday remains to be seen but it may result in Mandzukic arriving at the club.

Lukaku spent two seasons at Anderlecht before he was signed by Chelsea in 2011 for £10 million.

His most likely destination is Inter Milan to work alongside Antonio Conte, who tried to sign him for Chelsea before he eventually chose United.