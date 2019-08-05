WWE

Goldberg.

Goldberg v Dolph Ziggler set to be confirmed for SummerSlam on Monday Night Raw tonight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The performance of Goldberg at Super ShowDown is still talked about to this very day.

It was only two months ago to be fair, but that match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia was heavily scrutinised, and for good reason.

There were several botches in that bout, more-so from the WCW icon than the Deadman, and it wouldn't have helped that he once again bust his head on the dressing room door to get himself 'worked up'.

Since that match, Taker has come out all guns blazing, with a promising showing at Extreme Rules where he teamed up with Roman Reigns.

Goldberg though has not been seen since, but not long after Super ShowDown he stated that he wanted to 'erase the feeling' that he had from that match.

It looks like he's about to try and prove people wrong.

Despite a match between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz being made for SummerSlam last week, Goldberg is set to take Miz's place.

It does feel awfully last minute but this has actually been in the works for a while now.

Dolph Ziggler will not be facing The Miz at SummerSlam - in-fact he was never meant to be

If you've paid any attention to Ziggler's recent microphone work, he's denounced Goldberg several times, which he wouldn't have done so forwardly if there wasn't anything in it.

And Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that when the match between Ziggler and Miz was made, it was actually a 'red herring' and that someone else would be facing the 'Show-Off' instead.

Per The Express, Meltzer has also reported that this will be confirmed tonight on Monday Night Raw and despite that poor last showing, the crowd will probably pop for such an announcement.

Of course Goldberg's biggest hater, NXT star Matt Riddle, has tried to get involved on social media and wants to make it a triple threat match in Toronto this Sunday, but it's going to be Goldberg and Ziggler one-on-one.

Topics:
SummerSlam
WWE

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again