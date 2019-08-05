The performance of Goldberg at Super ShowDown is still talked about to this very day.

It was only two months ago to be fair, but that match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia was heavily scrutinised, and for good reason.

There were several botches in that bout, more-so from the WCW icon than the Deadman, and it wouldn't have helped that he once again bust his head on the dressing room door to get himself 'worked up'.

Since that match, Taker has come out all guns blazing, with a promising showing at Extreme Rules where he teamed up with Roman Reigns.

Goldberg though has not been seen since, but not long after Super ShowDown he stated that he wanted to 'erase the feeling' that he had from that match.

It looks like he's about to try and prove people wrong.

Despite a match between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz being made for SummerSlam last week, Goldberg is set to take Miz's place.

It does feel awfully last minute but this has actually been in the works for a while now.

If you've paid any attention to Ziggler's recent microphone work, he's denounced Goldberg several times, which he wouldn't have done so forwardly if there wasn't anything in it.

And Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that when the match between Ziggler and Miz was made, it was actually a 'red herring' and that someone else would be facing the 'Show-Off' instead.

Per The Express, Meltzer has also reported that this will be confirmed tonight on Monday Night Raw and despite that poor last showing, the crowd will probably pop for such an announcement.

Of course Goldberg's biggest hater, NXT star Matt Riddle, has tried to get involved on social media and wants to make it a triple threat match in Toronto this Sunday, but it's going to be Goldberg and Ziggler one-on-one.