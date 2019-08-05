Thirty-year-old UFC "Maestro" Dong Hyun Ma suffered a grisly injury this weekend at the hands of former XFC lightweight champion Scott Holtzman, which left him unable to continue after the second round in Newark.

Ma's weekend had already got off to a bad start after he was fined 20% of his purse for being found two pounds over the lightweight non-title fight limit of 156lbs at the weigh-ins, and things continued to go downhill for him from there.

Early on in the fight, Ma took a couple of especially rough hits, including a sudden uppercut, leg-kick combo from Holtzman in the first round, and then an impressive right-hander which caused the South Korean to stumble to the floor.

Later in the round, Holtzman caught Ma with yet another nasty uppercut and right-hander just before the start of the second.

During the rest period between the first and second round, the bruising around the injured eye of Ma began to really show, as it "swelled up like a balloon," eventually reaching a point where the eye was barely open.

As the second round began, both Ma and Holtzman landed hefty punches, but the latter was soon able to get back on top with a combination of powerful elbow strikes.

The South Korean's doctors were forced to intervene during the second round and called off the fight after it was clear that Ma could no longer see out of his left eye.

Holtzman, therefore, won the fight via TKO, which was much needed after his disappointing loss to Nik Lentz back in February at UFC 234.

Speaking after the fight, Holtzman said, "I knew Dong was going to bring that type of fight, I wanted to throw down. Best job I've ever had. I'm going to ice my knuckles up and I'll be ready to go again."

After losing his own UFC 234 bout via another TKO against Devonte Smith, Ma must have been devastated by the result of this match-up.

Hopefully he will recover soon.