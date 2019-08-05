Demands for more media coverage on Women's Football after the World Cup

MediaCom and talkSPORT recent survey highlights there is a demand for more coverage on Women's Football, following the Women's World Cup.

Data from the survey shows that two-thirds of viewers would like to see women's football more across media platforms, with the World Cup creating 2.4 million more fans, whose perceptions of women's football have changed through viewing the tournament.

The advertising, in particular for The Women's World cup engaged the viewers with 66% enjoying the content. Women especially connected with the advertisements with some wanting to see a higher focus on the physicality of female players.

TalkSPORT reports an increase of engagement on the internet throughout the tournament with a 26% increase in their weekly reach and their followers increasing by 21,000.

Pauline Robson managing partner at MediaCom, said “It’s clear that the Women’s World Cup has created significant public demand for more of the sport; the tournament was a truly global one and smashed broadcasting records. There’s, therefore, a huge opportunity for brands to help drive women’s sports to even greater heights and ensure the Lionesses’ legacy continues after the World Cup.”

With roughly 40% of athletes in the UK being female, with only about 7% of media coverage focused on women sports, this topic holds great significance and highlights the need for change in the UK sports climate. This isn't a vain project but a social responsibility for all.