This summer was supposed to be the start of a new era at Manchester United.
The Red Devils finished 23 points behind champions Manchester City and a very busy transfer window was expected.
It was predicted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would clear out all of the deadwood at the club, and bring in numerous new faces.
But with just days remaining in the window, it’s fair to say it’s been a tad underwhelming.
Just three players have left with James Wilson, Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera all leaving on a free transfer.
There has also been three arrivals, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire for a combined £145 million.
But, by the sounds of it, United have wanted to spend a lot more than that.
That’s because they have been linked with dozens and dozens of players.
And it got us thinking: how could their XI have looked if they had signed all of their transfer targets?
Goalkeeper | David de Gea
Keeping hold of De Gea and being on the verge of agreeing a new contract with the Spaniard is almost like a new signing.
Right-back | Aaron Wan-Bissaka
United wrapped up a deal for the 21-year-old for £50m early in the summer.
Centre-back | Harry Maguire
United announced the £80m signing of Maguire from Leicester.
Centre-back | Kalidou Koulibaly
United would have had to fork out a similar fee to sign the Napoli defender but have opted for Maguire instead.
Left-back | Luke Shaw
The club were linked with Ryan Sessegnon and Danny Rose but this could be a big season for Shaw.
Centre-midfield | Bruno Fernandes
Fernandes has been in the gossip columns almost every day with United interested in the £62 million rated Sporting midfielder. Can they get a deal done in time?
Centre-midfield | Paul Pogba
Pogba has been linked with a move away from the club since that start of the summer but time is quickly running out for the Frenchman to leave.
Right-wing | Gareth Bale
Bale’s future is still up in the air but it seems United are no longer interested. They were heavy favourites to sign him at the start of the summer.
Attacking midfield | Christian Eriksen
United are still being linked with a move for Tottenham’s Eriksen but time is running out fast. And there’s no way Spurs would want to sell to a rival, surely!?
Left-wing | Paulo Dybala
It doesn’t look as though this deal will happen now but, with United, you just never know.
Striker | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
This deal was never going to happen, was it? But back on July 19, The Sun claimed United had made a £62m bid for Aubameyang.
ALL OF MAN UTD'S TRANSFER TARGETS
And using Sky Sports' transfer rumour page, the club have been linked with a quite ridiculous number of players:
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Daniel James
- Harry Maguire
- Paulo Dybala
- Hannibal Mejbri
- Samuel Umtiti
- Bruno Fernandes
- Mario Mandzukic
- Sean Longstaff
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Florent Da Silva
- Philippe Coutinho
- Saul Niguez
- Benoit Badiashile
- Danny Rose
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
- Nikola Milenkovic
- Gareth Bale
- David Neres
- Wissam Ben Yedder
- Tiemoue Bakayoko
- Hossein Zamani
- Dani Olmo
- Christian Eriksen
- James Maddison
- John McGinn
- Ivan Rakitic
- Ilay Elmkies
- Neymar
- David Brooks
- Issa Diop
- Declan Rice
- Junior Firpo
- Toby Alderweireld
- Blaise Matiudi
- David Neres
- Kevin Strootman
- Giovani Lo Celso
- Mathis Rayan Cherki
- Ivan Perisic
- Jan Oblak
- Donny van de Beek
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Ryan Sessegnon
- Mo Salah
- Mauro Icardi
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Thomas Meunier
- James Rodriguez
- Andre Onana
- Denzel Dumfries
- Elseid Hysaj
- Mateo Mejia