Wayne Rooney is a legend in English football.

Rooney burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old with Everton in 2002.

The striker immediately made himself a regular with his boyhood club, before making the £25.6 million move to Man United in 2004.

It was at the Red Devils where Rooney would make his name and emerge into a world superstar.

After winning countless titles and scoring 253 times, Rooney finally left United and returned to Everton in 2017.

He seemed to be waving goodbye to English football for good after leaving for the MLS last year.

However, after just a year in America, Rooney is in line for a sensational return to England.

That's because the 33-year-old is discussing a player-coach role with Derby County, according to the Telegraph.

The Rams lost high profile manager Frank Lampard to Chelsea this summer.

And it is believed that owner Mel Morris wants another big name in Rooney to join the club and play under new manager, Phillip Cocu.

Preliminary talks have taken place between Derby and Rooney’s agent, Paul Stretford, with further discussions planned.

That would be an extraordinary move. It'll be great for Derby, too.

The former Manchester United player has shown he still has a tremendous amount of footballing ability.

He's played 44 times for D.C. United and scored 25 times. He was also named in the MLS best XI for 2018.

If Derby are able to bring in Rooney, it would be a massive coup and Rooney's quality could be vital as they go in search of a return to the Premier League.

Rooney spoke about his desire to get into coaching in June.

“I'm taking the steps to get my badges completed and when I finish playing I'll see what opportunities come up,” Rooney said.

“There's already offers which have been made, but at the minute I'm still a player and I want to enjoy playing, and then I'll see which offers are right when I do finish.”

Rooney also admitted he had been in contact with clubs in both England and in the United States.

“There’s an opportunity for me to go into management straight away and when I do hang my boots up, that decision will be made on what the ambition of the club is first of all, and what my ambitions are and what's right for both myself and that particular team.”

