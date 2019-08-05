Radja Nainggolan has signed for Serie A outfit Cagliari on a season long-loan.

The Belgian midfielder has returned to Cagliari from Inter Milan, where he had become an outcast under new manager Antonio Conte.

But Nainggolan’s move to I Rossoblu comes as the 31-year-old’s wife, Claudia Lai, continues her battle with cancer.

Claudia is originally from Sardinia, so the move allows Nainggolan’s wife to be closer to her family.

Some decisions are simply bigger than football.

Last month, Claudia penned an emotional Instagram post in which she expressed the ‘fear and nightmares’ she was experiencing as she prepared for chemotherapy.

"It's been one month that I've been waking up in the morning, hoping it's just a nightmare," she wrote.

"I've been waking up in the morning for the past month and I've realised that I live inside a nightmare.

"I hoped this day would come as late as possible, but it wasn't to be. The days have flown by, as has my happiness...

"From today I'll begin a new chapter of my life... Chemotherapy. And who would've ever said that Claudia, for once in her life, would have the fear of starting a new day... fear is an understatement.

"What can I say, after bucket loads of tears, it's time to go and fight this ugly beast.

"I thank with all my heart my family and friends who have helped me enjoy this month of relaxation in the best way, giving me all the strength and positivity needed to face everything... but above all they've been able to handle all my mood swings (with a high level of endurance).

"Good luck to everyone else who is living through the same nightmare. Never lose your smile."

Nainggolan played Cagliari from 2010 to 2014. Before his return was confirmed, he expressed his delight at coming back to familiar surroundings.

“I am happy, there is great enthusiasm,” he said, per Goal.

“I always wanted to return but I did not think the return would come this year, but I am happy that is has happened.

“It was not hard to choose Cagliari although I did have other offers.”

Our thoughts are with Radja, Claudia and their two children, Aysha and Mailey.