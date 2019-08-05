Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has fired shots at Manchester City by claiming the Premier League club don’t have a history.

In an interview with La Nacion, the Argentinian coach compared City’s model to those of some other clubs around Europe, including Ajax, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

And when discussing the reigning Premier League champions, Simeone remarked about City’s lack of a history.

"When coaches arrive at a club, we need to understand its history,” Simeone said, per AS.

“If we don't understand it, then we are destined to have a bad time.”

“If I don't feel that spirit, I leave.

“From the first moment you accept to join a club, the best thing you can do and the most respectful thing to do is ask yourself: ‘What is the history behind this club?’

'Man City don't have club history'

“Ajax have a set model, a defined youth programme - Barcelona have one too, and Juventus. And Atlético Madrid do too.

“Real Madrid don't - because they alternate developing their own players with signing talent.

“Then there are clubs like Guardiola's City, who don't have club history, but they are gradually taking on a model which Guardiola has instilled; he's put them on a path to follow.”

Only since Sheikh Mansour’s arrival at Manchester City in 2008 have the club established themselves as a true powerhouse.

His investment in the club - which has amounted to more than £1billion - has yielded great success, including four Premier League titles.

They’ve been remarkably successful under Guardiola, who has led them to back-to-back titles as well as the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

But 11 years of accomplishments is nothing compared to the histories of the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and even City’s main rivals, Man United.

And, despite this being their golden era, rival fans will always enjoy pointing that City’s relative irrelevance before 2008.