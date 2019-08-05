WWE

Matt Riddle.

NXT star Matt Riddle says he would 'beat the s**t' out of AEW star Chris Jericho

Matt Riddle has been no stranger to voicing his opinion on wrestling stars of the past since he joined WWE.

It's been a year since the former UFC fighter was signed by Vince McMahon after only training to become a wrestler in 2014.

He was scrapped from UFC in 2013 after failing a second drugs test, and he had appeared on several big shows and had a decent-sized following.

And after becoming a big star on the indies, WWE finally made the call and since his first appearance on-screen in August of last year, he has been an NXT superstar.

It hasn't stopped him from having an opinion on main roster matters though, and one man specifically felt the wrath of his words last month.

After his disastrous Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker, Goldberg was branded the 'worst wrestler in the business' by Riddle.

And he had further words for the WCW legend on a video posted to social media today, saying that he's 'never liked him' and no-one will be pulling up his matches when they are learning how to wrestle.

Also name-dropped in his video were Booker T and Lance Storm, both former WCW stars and the former who said Riddle needed 'a lot of work' from an in-ring perspective.

But Riddle saved his harshest words for Chris Jericho, who told the 'King of Bros' to 'listen and learn' who quoted him a piece of his book saying wrestlers shouldn't criticise and cut promos on stars of the past.

Chris Jericho was dealt some harsh words by NXT star Matt Riddle

"I don't know why you came at me. I don't know why you're saying 'Listen and learn kid?', I'll beat the sh*t out of you...you're soft as hell, maybe back in your prime but I'd have beat the sh*t out of you even then. Listen and learn from me bro, shut your mouth," were Riddle's explosive words towards Y2J.

Jericho is reportedly black-listed from WWE after joining forces with All Elite Wrestling, and it remains to be seen whether or not Riddle will get in trouble for mentioning Jericho's name in a public domain.

And whilst a one-on-one between the two would be good, it's clearly not going to happen anytime soon.

