Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are keen to bring in the Tottenham midfielder before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

The Dane’s representatives are hopeful of negotiating a move to Old Trafford, where Eriksen sits at the top of the transfer wish list.

Eriksen’s price tag will appeal to United - with his contract expiring in 2020, his value is down to £50 million.

That’s just one year on from Daniel Levy’s £130m valuation of the Tottenham midfielder.

However, the Mail report that United may offer half that sum - £65m - to lure Eriksen away from Spurs.

Eriksen will attract interest from around Europe even if United are unable to complete a deal before the deadline.

The windows in Germany, Italy, Spain and France shut more than three weeks after England’s and Eriksen has drawn attention from Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Both clubs will consider bidding £50m to sign the playmaker.

Eriksen had hoped to join Atleti’s rivals Real Madrid but the Spanish giants have shown more interest in Paul Pogba and Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

Eriksen wants to try something new

Back in June, the former Ajax star admitted he is seeking a fresh challenge.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” he said in an interview with Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, per the Mirror.

“I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay.

“But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan.

“In football you never know when there could be a decision like that. It could be at any point.

“The best thing is always for it to happen quickly but in football things take time.”

Losing Eriksen would be a blow to Tottenham, who have been heavily linked with Real Betis’s Giovani Lo Celso.