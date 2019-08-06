Goldberg returned to WWE on Monday Night Raw last night to confirm the SummerSlam match that had been speculated for months, Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler.

During Raw's main event segment, Ziggler made his way down to the ring to sign a contract for a SummerSlam match against The Miz. Waiting for him there was The Miz and Shawn Michaels.

However, after The Showoff signed the contract and said to The A-Lister that he would promise to beat him and become a legend this Sunday, The Miz announced that he wasn't actually Ziggler's opponent.

Goldberg's music then hit and the former Universal Champion made his way down to the ring. This was his first WWE appearance since his infamous Super ShowDown match with The Undertaker.

The WCW icon made his way into the ring and signed the contract to confirm it would be Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam this Sunday.

Goldberg then picked up a microphone and delivered a simple promo to The Showoff.

He said: "Dolph Ziggler! Guess what son, you're next!"

As Ziggler made his way back up the ramp as the show concluded, he was blindsided by a Sweet Chin Music by HBK as Raw faded to black.

Goldberg now has a chance to redeem himself after the horrendous match he had with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

The WCW icon botched several moves in that match after knocking himself out early on. He received heavy criticism by fans and critics alike for making the match unsafe for himself and The Deadman.

Working against Ziggler at SummerSlam this weekend has given Goldberg a path to redemption. However, this will likely mean Goldberg will win very quick and easy.

Although this might not sit well with some WWE fans, at least it's only a squash win against a well-established star like The Showoff.

Perhaps Goldberg doesn't want this easy win though, and he'd rather have a properly drawn-out wrestling match with Ziggler to prove he can still hold his own in the ring. We'll have to wait and see.