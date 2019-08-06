Manchester City managed to defeat Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday to win the first trophy of the season.

Both teams fielded strong sides and it was City who took the lead inside 15 minutes.

Raheem Sterling converted from close range to score his first goal against his former club.

But Liverpool looked the stronger team after the restart and Joel Matip came off the bench to restore parity.

The game went to penalties but, after Georginio Wijnaldum's miss, Gabriel Jesus stepped up to give his side the victory.

As always, there has been much talk leading up to the game whether the Community Shield is a proper trophy or just a glorified friendly.

And, after Liverpool's defeat at Wembley, new signing Harvey Elliott took to Instagram to show he thought it was the latter.

The 16-year-old, who wasn't in Liverpool's match-day squad for the game, was being mocked by fans after his side's loss.

But Elliott showed little care, saying, per @SamuelLFC: “Im not worrying bro, McDonald’s trophy anyway.”

As seen in the image above, Elliott also responded to trolls by reminding them of Liverpool's six Champions League trophy.

It's social media activity like that which will really win over the support from his own fans.

The youngster is expected to have a bright future at the club after signing from Fulham this summer.

He made numerous appearances in pre-season and Jurgen Klopp has already sung his praises.

"I could say so many positive things about the boy, we signed him, he came here, he decided for us and could have gone pretty much everywhere but he wanted to be part of Liverpool," he said of Elliott last week, per Goal.

“The stories with the boy start early and already he is the youngest ever Premier League player and has broken quite a few records because of his talent.

“Now he is here so let's work with him. He needs game time, we will see where he gets that but he is obviously a fine, fine footballer and that's why we were really interested.”