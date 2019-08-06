A new dynamic was added to Roman Reigns' current WWE storyline on Monday Night Raw this week as he was almost hit by an unknown hit and run driver.

During Raw, WWE aired a video package of what happened to Reigns last week on SmackDown Live where someone attempted to attack him by knocking over some staging with a forklift backstage.

In the video package, fans spotted an interesting person who may be responsible for the attacks. Their presence adds fuel to a speculated match for The Big Dog, and that superstar is Rowan.

Although WWE is yet to confirm it, many fans believe they have spotted Rowan wearing a black hoodie in the background of the mayhem on last week's SmackDown.

This would, in turn, support the rumour of the identity of the attacker on Reigns, Daniel Bryan. Reigns vs Bryan has been rumoured for SummerSlam but it is yet to be officially booked by WWE.

Not too long after the video package was aired, Samoa Joe went out to the parking lot to meet The Big Dog and to clear the air with him after being called a suspect behind the attack last week.

As Reigns was getting out of his car, he was forced to dive back in after a speeding car t-boned him and drove off before they could be identified.

Luckily, Reigns wasn't seriously injured, but following the previous video package, it wouldn't be surprising to find out on SmackDown tonight that to two incidents are connected and that the driver is actually Rowan under the instruction of Bryan.

It wouldn't be surprising either if WWE finally books Reigns vs Bryan for SummerSlam on the blue brand show tonight to settle the past two weeks of incidents.

While the car spot on this week's Raw might be too dangerous for fans to believe, fans will be hoping that Reigns vs Bryan at SummerSlam will be good enough to make up for the poor booking of this match.

WWE has dropped a clue to suggest Bryan is the mastermind behind the attacks on Reigns, but we'll have to wait until SmackDown tonight to know for sure.