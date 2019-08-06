In partnership with inCycle inCycle

Bjorg Lambrecht died following a crash on Monday .

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of Poland

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died following a crash on stage three of the Tour of Poland.

The 22-year-old Lotto-Soudal rider fell in the final 100 kilometres of Monday’s stage from Chorzow to Zabrze and was taken to hospital.

His team later confirmed on Twitter: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg.”

The Tour of Poland added: “There are no words to describe this tragedy. Bjorg Lambrecht passed away during following an accident on today’s stage.

“Our thoughts are with His Family, Friends, Team and the whole cycling community. #tdp2019”

Lambrecht was competing in his second season on the WorldTour and had been regarded as one of his nation’s most promising young talents.

