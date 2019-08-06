Football

Lou Macari, David May and Paddy Crerand say Man Utd should sign Luis Suarez

It’s going to be a very busy few days at Old Trafford.

There are just days remaining of the summer transfer window and Manchester United have still got plenty of business to do.

They completed their third signing of the window on Monday, making Harry Maguire the world’s most expensive defender.

Maguire has joined Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James at the Theatre of Dreams.

But there could well be more arrivals with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff and Christian Eriksen still being linked with a late move.

One player that certainly hasn’t been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is enemy Luis Suarez.

Suarez was found guilty by the FA of racially abusing Patrice Era during Liverpool vs Man Utd back in October 2011.

Liverpool's Uruguayan forward Luis Suáre

The Uruguayan then refused to shake Evra’s hand during the return fixture the following February.

Manchester United's French defender Patr

However, that didn’t stop the presenter on MUTV asking three former United players - Lou Macari, David May and Paddy Crerand - if they would sign Suarez.

And, remarkably, they all said they would.

Presenter: Would you take Luis Suarez?

Lou Macari: You might get him, because of his age.

David May: All day, all day.

Presenter: You’d take him even though he used to be playing up the road?

David May: I don’t care [about] up the road. I don’t care.

Paddy Crerand: I would, yeah. Even though he played for Liverpool it doesn’t matter.

As you can imagine, that didn’t go down well with United fans and they were soon tweeting #CancelMUTV after hearing the comments.

