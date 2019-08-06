WWE crowned new Women's Tag Team Champions last night on Monday Night Raw ahead of SummerSlam.

A four-way elimination match for the Women's Tag Team titles took place on Raw between The IIconics, Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

The reigning champions were the first team to be eliminated from the match after Rose delivered a bicycle knee to Billie Kay.

The Kabuki Warriors picked up the next elimination after Asuka forced Rose to tap out, leaving two teams remaining in the match.

However, it would be Bliss and Cross that would be crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions after Bliss caught Kairi Sane with a Twisted Bliss for the pinfall win.

With the win, Cross won her first title in the WWE, and Bliss became the second Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history after previously winning the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles.

It was initially suggested that WWE had planned a four-way match for the Women's Tag Team titles at SummerSlam, but it looks like they've pushed it forward to the Raw go-home show.

Fingers crossed WWE still has a Women's Tag Team title match planned for SummerSlam this Sunday, as the title deserves more attention than what it has been receiving over the past couple of months.

The IIconics only defended the Women's Tag Team Championship four times after winning it at WrestleMania 35, which is odd for a title that has been around for less than a year and had so much hype behind it.

However, and once again, they did show why they're one of the most entertaining tag teams across the entire WWE following their elimination from the title match on Raw, so perhaps they'll be back in the championship picture sooner rather than later.

Arguably, the Kabuki Warriors needed the title reign more than Bliss and Cross since they've received a push as of late alongside manager Paige with little to no payoff.

Perhaps they'll be the ones to get another shot at the title at SummerSlam if WWE decides to book a Women's Tag Team title match. We'll have to wait and see.