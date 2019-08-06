The FA to launch a new streaming platform for women's football

The FA Player, which will be free to use and available online and via a dedicated mobile app, will provide unprecedented live access to over 150 domestic women’s football fixtures throughout the season. This will include all live Barclays FA Women’s Super League matches and a live match from each round of The FA Women’s Championship for the first time.



In addition, to live league coverage, the platform will stream selected match highlights from the Lionesses, The Women’s FA Cup and The FA Women’s Continental League Cup. This will givie fans of women’s football unrivalled access to watch some of the best teams and players in the world.



BT Sport and BBC will continue their regular coverage with over 30 live games televised across the 2019/20 season, with The FA Player created to broaden access beyond traditional channels free of charge in a single destination.

Kelly Simmons, The FA’s Director of Women’s Professional Game said: "This announcement is a pivotal and significant step in The FA’s journey to grow the women’s game and attract new audiences. We know people want to watch football in different ways, with content that’s quickly and easily accessible. This new live streaming service will give them unique access to over 150 live fixtures in all competitions, all available at the click of a button. This will help build on the fantastic coverage BBC and BT Sport give the women’s game on their channels so that fans can enjoy the best of women’s football when and how they wish."

Data from the survey by talkSport and MediaCom after the women's world cup showed that two-thirds of viewers would like to see women's football more across media platforms, with the World Cup creating 2.4 million more fans, whose perceptions of women's football have changed through viewing the tournament.

The advertising, in particular for The Women's World cup engaged the viewers with 66% enjoying the content. Women especially connected with the advertisements with some wanting to see a higher focus on the physicality of female players.

This is a welcoming news for women's sport after a very successful summer of football across the board as many publishers and broadcasters reported an increase of engagement on the internet throughout the tournament with a 26% increase in weekly reach and followers increase.



The FA Player will launch ahead of the Barclays FA WSL season.