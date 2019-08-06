After being the first person to beat Anthony Joshua in his professional career, Andy Ruiz Jr has treated himself to a brand new mansion with his winnings.

His new property is believed to be in California, where the boxer has spent most of his life.

The Mexican earned himself £5.36 million from the famous fight with AJ, and he would’ve earned that money regardless of the result. However, the financial boost will be a hell of a lot sweeter for him given that he’s now the heavyweight champion.

Included in his new home is a treehouse, a basketball court and to top it all off he also has what any other mansion needs, a pool.

The perfect space you would think for Ruiz Jr to rest up before his potential rematch with Joshua.

It is also thought that he will be spending time to renovate parts of his new mansion, so no doubt there will be some new additions to the house once he has got it into the shape that he likes.

He also has a balcony which overlooks his garden where there is a fancy water feature that sits next to the pool.

He shared the whole unveiling on his social media, where he pulled up in his Rolls Royce and gave his followers a tour of his new place.

His new house definitely looks like the perfect place to relax and perhaps get involved with the renovations until his next fight, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later, but for now, he just wants to live the life of a heavyweight champion.

Ruiz Jr's rise to the very top is rather remarkable.

He only stood in for Jarrell Miller for the title fight after the American failed numerous drug tests in the build-up, so for him to just keep in the fight, let alone win it, was a massive upset that no one saw coming.

The whole boxing world is eager for the rematch to take place as talks are ongoing as to where it should be held, with a lot of people suggesting to just have it at Madison Square Garden.

However, Lennox Lewis has suggested that the rematch should take place in Mexico; the home of the champ.

Either way, it will be another huge fight.