Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 14 defenders to choose from this season..

Manchester United now have 14 defenders at the club worth a crazy £323m

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It has finally happened - Harry Maguire is a Manchester United player.

The Englishman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a little over a year now and it's no secret that Jose Mourinho wanted him after the World Cup.

But United decided to wait. And wait. And wait some more before eventually signing him with six days left of pre-season.

Unfortunately, the waiting didn't drive his price down - quite the opposite, actually.

Maguire is now the most expensive defender in history at £80m, beating the record set when Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Will Maguire have a similar impact? Only time will tell.

But it's certainly about time that United found a defender who does have a positive effect on their defence.

They've now got 14 defenders on their books, costing a staggering £323m.

Harry Maguire has joined Man Utd from Leicester City.

A list of them, with figures taken from Transfermarkt, doesn't paint the prettiest picture in the world.

1. Harry Maguire - £80m

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £50m

3. Eric Bailly - £34.2m

4. Luke Shaw - £33.75m

5. Victor Lindelof - £31.5m

6. Diogo Dalot - £19.8m

7. Phil Jones - £17.37m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived for a hefty price.

8. Marcos Rojo - £17m

9. Matteo Darmian - £16.2m

10. Ashley Young - £16.2m

11. Chris Smalling - £7.2m

12. Timothy Fosu-Mensah - £342k

13. Axel Tuanzebe - Academy

14. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Academy

For some perspective, here's how the tightest defence of last season, Liverpool's, looked:

1. Virgil van Dijk - £76.19m

2. Dejan Lovren - £22.77m

3. Alberto Moreno - £16.20m

Virgil van Dijk was previously the world's most expensive defender.

4. Nathaniel Clyne - £15.93m

5. Andy Robertson - £8.10m

6. Joe Gomez - £4.41m

7. Joel Matip - Free

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Academy

That's six fewer players and a defence worth around £143m - comfortably under half the cost of United's new defence.

It's safe to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has no excuse for being leaky at the back next season...

Topics:
Football
Diogo Dalot
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Matteo Darmian
Eric Bailly
Marcos Rojo
Luke Shaw
Premier League
Phil Jones
Chris Smalling
Ashley Young
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again