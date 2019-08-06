It has finally happened - Harry Maguire is a Manchester United player.

The Englishman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a little over a year now and it's no secret that Jose Mourinho wanted him after the World Cup.

But United decided to wait. And wait. And wait some more before eventually signing him with six days left of pre-season.

Unfortunately, the waiting didn't drive his price down - quite the opposite, actually.

Maguire is now the most expensive defender in history at £80m, beating the record set when Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Will Maguire have a similar impact? Only time will tell.

But it's certainly about time that United found a defender who does have a positive effect on their defence.

They've now got 14 defenders on their books, costing a staggering £323m.

A list of them, with figures taken from Transfermarkt, doesn't paint the prettiest picture in the world.

1. Harry Maguire - £80m

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £50m

3. Eric Bailly - £34.2m

4. Luke Shaw - £33.75m

5. Victor Lindelof - £31.5m

6. Diogo Dalot - £19.8m

7. Phil Jones - £17.37m

8. Marcos Rojo - £17m

9. Matteo Darmian - £16.2m

10. Ashley Young - £16.2m

11. Chris Smalling - £7.2m

12. Timothy Fosu-Mensah - £342k

13. Axel Tuanzebe - Academy

14. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Academy

For some perspective, here's how the tightest defence of last season, Liverpool's, looked:

1. Virgil van Dijk - £76.19m

2. Dejan Lovren - £22.77m

3. Alberto Moreno - £16.20m

4. Nathaniel Clyne - £15.93m

5. Andy Robertson - £8.10m

6. Joe Gomez - £4.41m

7. Joel Matip - Free

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Academy

That's six fewer players and a defence worth around £143m - comfortably under half the cost of United's new defence.

It's safe to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has no excuse for being leaky at the back next season...