Manchester United captain, Alex Greenwood, moves to European Champions Lyon

Manchester United have agreed on terms for England defender Alex Greenwood with French side Lyon.

Manchester United revealed via Twitter that Greenwood would be making the surprise move to France.

"We have agreed terms with @OLFeminin for the transfer of @AlexGreenwood. A further announcement will be made in due course."

During the 2018/19 campaign, Greenwood captained the Manchester United side after joining them for their first season as they secured promotion to the Women's Super League. Greenwood also featured in Phil Neville's Lionesses side at the World Cup this summer in France.

The full-back will be joining the most successful women's football team in the world with six Champions League crowns and 14 Ligue 1 titles. The Champions League holders are adding Greenwood to their growing roster of English stars.

Greenwood will be joining Lionesses teammates Lucy Bronze, Izzy Christiansen, and Nikita Parris at the European Champions.

Parris, like Greenwood, will be starting her debut season with the French side later this month after announcing her departure from FA Cup winners Manchester City. In June she spoke of how unmissable the opportunity to join the best team in the women's game was.

"When Olympique Lyon come in for you, it’s not a team you turn down," she said.

The French Champions start their bid to retain the League title on 24 August at home against Olympique de Marseille.