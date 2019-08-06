Michael Vaughan has expressed his concern towards three players in the England Ashes squad.

So soon after the World Cup triumph, there are a few players who look a little drained, according to Vaughan, as per The Metro.

"Emotionally, I have a concern about two or three of the England players trying to play in an Ashes so soon after the high of the World Cup.

“Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler look shot.

"The World Cup will have taken it out of them. High-level sport can be really draining."

These three went for a combined 24 runs in both innings in which England fell to a humiliating 251-run defeat which sees the Australians take a 1-0 lead in the series which is being held in England.

Current England captain Joe Root, on the other hand, dismisses any remark relating to the fact that this first Test defeat has anything to do with the ‘World Cup hangover’ and just admits that the defeat was “bitterly disappointing”.

The other main factor in this victory for Australia was the form of both their returning batsman Steve Smith and their tricky spinner Nathan Lyon.

This was Steve Smith’s first major Test after his suspension from the sport following his part in the ball-tampering scandal in which he was caught on camera rubbing sandpaper on the ball in order for the ball to swing.

Smith put up two centuries in his return to the Ashes which really put England on the back foot and Lyon got himself nine wickets in the match as the English batsmen couldn’t deal with the spin.

Vaughan also went on to explain how the second Test will be even more difficult if there are no changes made to the team.

“When you’ve got James Anderson injured and Moeen Ali horribly out of form, it makes it very, very difficult."

The expected player to replace Anderson is Jofra Archer, which makes the most sense as he is coming off of a successful run in the England squad during the World Cup as well as his experience playing in Australia domestically.

Vaughan is not alone in his fears for England for the remainder of the Ashes series, the England fans will definitely want to see something different by the time the second Test at Lord's comes around on August 14.