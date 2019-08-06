Manchester United have made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the history of football.

The Red Devils paid Leicester £80 million for the centre-back, surpassing both the amount Juventus paid for Matthijs de Ligt and Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.

As good as Maguire is, to think that he’s the most expensive defender ever is pretty crazy.

After all, just five years ago he was signing for Hull City for a mere £2.5 million.

Maguire ended up getting relegated with Hull but United have now paid 32 times the amount the Tigers paid back in the summer of 2014.

It just sums up how crazy the football transfer market is right now.

Another way of identifying just how inflated the market has got is by looking at the history of the world’s most expensive defender.

And using figures from transfrmarket.com, we’ve done just that.

Going all the way back to the first ever transfer fee paid for a defender - Henk Tijm back in 1961 - we’ve followed the record all the way up to yesterday when Maguire signed for Man Utd.

Let’s take a look:

Harry Maguire | Man Utd | £78.30m | 2019

Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus | £76.95m | 2019

Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool | £76.19m | 2018

Benjamin Mendy | Man City | £51.75m | 2017

John Stones | Man City | £50.04m | 2016

David Luiz | PSG | £44.55m | 2014

Rio Ferdinand | Man Utd | £41.40m | 2002

Lilian Thuram | Juventus | £37.35m | 2001

Rio Ferdinand | Leeds | £23.40m | 2000

Walter Samuel | Roma | £18.72m | 2000

Jaap Stam | Man Utd | £15.30m | 1998

Roberto Rios | Athletic Bilbao | £10.80m | 1997

Vincent Candela | Roma | £8.64m | 1997

Aldair | Roma | £8.10m | 1990

Ronald Koeman | Barcelona | £5.11m | 1989

Miquel Soler | Barcelona | £2.70m | 1988

Richard Gough | Rangers | £2.25m | 1987

Mark Lawrenson | Liverpool | £1.67m | 1981

Kenny Sansom | Arsenal | £1.04m | 1980

Franz Beckenbauer | NY Cosmos | £810k | 1977

Uwe Kliemann | Hertha Berlin | £387k | 1974

David Nish | Derby | £249k | N/A

Dick Schneider | Feyenoord | £245k | 1970

Karl-Heinz Schnellinger | Roma | £225k | 1963

Heinz Schneiter | Lausanne-Sport | £78k | 1962

Henk Tijm | Ajax | £51k | 1961

Where next?

In 20 years, the record fee for a defender has increased by £63m.

Will transfer fees continue to rise at such an incredible rate? If they do, we can expect a defender to leave for £143m in 2039.

Or will the market begin to settle?

Time will tell...