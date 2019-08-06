The best and funniest Fantasy Football team names

Football

This Friday is the very first game of the new 2019/2020 Premier League season, and it will see European Champions Liverpool host newly promoted Norwich.

Then, over the rest of the weekend, we will see all the other 18 Premier League teams have their first game of the highly anticipated season.

The eye-catching games this opening weekend are Liverpool vs Norwich, West Ham vs Man City and finally, on Sunday, Manchester United vs Chelsea.

There is still plenty of time for the odd shock move to be made until the transfer window shuts for the Premier League this Thursday, which could see drastic changes in Fantasy Football teams across the country.

An exciting time for every football fan, but also with the start of the new season comes the start of a new year of Fantasy Football.

A time for fans to get a renewed sense of hope as they assemble a squad which they hope is good enough to get to the top of the table against their mates.

We all know half of the fun is in picking the name of your team, so here is a list of some classics that can help you get started with your team.

Great Fantasy Football Team Names

Boom Xhakalaka

Cheillini Con Carne

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Bacuna Matata

Giroud Sandstorm

For Fuchs Sake

Tea and Busquets

The Balotelli-tubbies

Pique Blinders

Inter Row-Z

MurderonZidanesfloor

50 Shades O’Shea

Willian Dollar Baby

Bayer Neverlusen

Dukes of Hazard

Pjanic at the Disco

Gylfi Pleasures

My Little Bony

Ospina Colada

ABCDE FC

Top of the Klopps

Deeney in a Bottle

Smack My Bilic Up

These are just a few of the great name ideas to help get started for the season ahead and to get you ready just in time for your work’s fantasy football table.

