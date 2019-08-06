AEW is starting to look like they could be serious competition for WWE, at least in the eyes of wrestling fans.

AEW is giving wrestling fans a viable alternative to WWE for the first time since the days of the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW in the 1990s.

However, in the eyes of some wrestlers, for both WWE and AEW, the new brand isn't competition for WWE due to the global brand WWE has built over several years.

During a recent interview with Sport1, Roman Reigns was asked about AEW being competition for WWE, to which he replied that Seth Rollins was generous for referring to them as competition.

He said: “I think [Seth Rollins] is being generous in calling them a competition. I don’t want to get too deep into this… I said it before: it’s an option and that’s great for professional wrestlers, pretty cool for fans.

"Before my family was WWE only, we’ve been a territorial family. You had to move, work with different promotions and territories. I’m always gonna be ‘pro pro-wrestler’, but at the end of the day, WWE is my home. It’s what I represent and we’re so far ahead.

“You can see it in other shows – it’s not easy to have a clean production. You have to have a lot of experience. Our talent is top-notch, we’ve got main eventers for days but it also is our crew. They’re busting their asses all night to get the show running.

"There are so many people that make this place work. When you see other people out there trying to do it, you see the flaws and it makes you respect what we do even more.

"It’s easy to complain and to say this and this on paper, but when it’s time to go out there and actually do it, nobody will do it like WWE. Period.”

AEW aims to do it just like WWE from October onwards with their weekly shows on TNT. Their first show sold out their arena in Washington DC in a matter of hours, while WWE has struggled to sell out their arenas as of late.

WWE's main concern will be when fans stop tuning in to/attending their shows to watch AEW instead. That doesn't look like it will be on the horizon anytime soon, but things can quickly change in the wrestling world.