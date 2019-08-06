Wayne Rooney has agreed an 18-month deal to join Derby County as a player/coach.

Rooney flew to England this afternoon to complete a deal that was sensationally reported last night.

The former Everton and Manchester United player will continue playing in the MLS for DC United until January when he will make his switch to the Championship club.

Earlier in the day, Derby chairman Mel Morris said he was confident he could get a deal for Rooney over the line.

"I'm confident this is something we will get sorted out," said Morris.

"The starting point was that we understood Wayne was keen to return to the United Kingdom. We had a look and decided to see if we could actually do something on the back of that.

"The key thing was conversation he had with [Derby manager] Phillip Cocu."

Coco himself was asked about the rumours following Derby's 2-1 win against Huddersfield on Monday night.

"I can't say anything about that," the Dutchman said.

"We're working hard to complete the team and we always try to find the best player in a certain position.

"In the world of football, we cannot speak before it is signed."

Last week, Rooney spoke about the possibility of following the likes of former England teammates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into management.

"It's something which I want to stay involved in; [my coaching badges] are going well," he said at last week's MLS All-Stars match.

"I'm obviously still a player and I want to continue to play. When the time is right I can go into coaching or management."