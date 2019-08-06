With just days remaining before the Premier League season kicks off, there is a strong chance you’re wondering whether you’ve taken the correct approach in selecting your Fantasy Premier League side.

From balancing the budget to prioritising midfielders or strikers, selection can cause headaches – so why not put your faith in one of the following approaches?

All Out Attack

Arsenal’s transfer dealings have left them with a stacked attack but a less impressive defence. Following the same tactic in FPL prompts the question: how much heavy artillery can you squeeze into your squad?

There are six players who cost £10m or more in this season’s competition, but fitting them all in one team is impossible under the £100m budget restriction.

By downgrading Sadio Mane to his cheapest possible midfield equivalent (From £11.5m to £4.5m) we can fit five of the six most expensive players into a squad – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11m) Sergio Aguero (£12m) Harry Kane (£11m) Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Raheem Sterling (£12m).

So while your defence and half of your midfield will be weak, you will be blessed (in theory) with the game’s greatest possible attack for your £100m – worth the risk?

Last Season's Wonders

Most FPL managers will take the previous season into consideration while putting their squad together, but how many 2018/19 points could a manager afford in this year’s starting XI?

The answer (with as cheap a bench as possible) is 2,079 (2,338 with Salah as captain all season) a score which would easily have placed you in the top 1% of players last season.

Following such a method would leave bosses with a well-stocked defence, made affordable by bargains up front and in midfield in the shape of Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser and Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, both of whom notched 181 points last year.

New Faces In England

However, if you’re not one for living in the past, you might want to consider a more refreshing approach…

Yes, this is an FPL squad made entirely of players who weren’t playing Premier League football last season – if you’re looking to unearth a hidden gem or two, this could be the strategy for you.

Prices in this squad of unknowns are modest, which means the team is worth just £91m of a possible £100m.

Only Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe (£9.5m) is priced higher than £7.5m, while West Ham’s Sebastien Haller (£7.5m) and Everton’s Moise Kean (£7m) catch the eye up front.

Apart from Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic (£7.5m) the rest of the team reads like a who’s who of players who could either emerge as must-have bargains, or else fall by the wayside. Would you dare leave your FPL team’s chances in the hands of this squad?