Published

Harry Maguire is the most expensive defender in football history.

That sentence will probably never make too much sense.

But the truth is, Manchester United have splashed out £80 million on the 26-year-old and he’s now more expensive than Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk - who many consider is the best defender in world football right now.

But that’s just the way the football transfer market is going.

Players are far more costly these days and that’s reflected in the most expensive XI of all-time.

All 11 transfers have occurred in the last three years, with Paul Pogba’s £89 million move to Manchester United being the oldest.

Check out the most expensive XI in football history here:

p1dhjgmcp01ij4qtb155v1v4813e7b.jpg

Kepa Arrizabalaga | Chelsea | £71.6m

Just days previously, Liverpool had signed Alisson £66.9m to smash the world-record for a goalkeeper. That was until Chelsea trumped them by signing Kepa from Athletic Bilbao.

Kyle Walker | Man City | £53m

City took Walker from Premier League rivals Tottenham back in the summer of 2017. He’s since won two Premier League titles.

Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool | £75m

A £75m bargain. Future Ballon d’Or winner?

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

Harry Maguire | Man Utd | £80m

Can he repay his transfer fee? It will be tough.

Lucas Hernandez | Bayern Munich | £68m

The deal was agreed in March between Atletico Madrid and Bayern ahead of this summer.

Rodri | Man City | £62.8m

The most expensive defensive midfielder in football history. The next Sergio Busquets?

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

Paul Pogba | Man Utd | £89m

The only transfer that occurred before 2017. Will he still be a Man Utd player by the end of the week?

Frankie de Jong | Barcelona | £65m

Hasn’t even played a competitive match for Barca yet but £65m for the 22-year-old already looks a bargain.

FC Barcelona v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

Philippe Coutinho | Barcelona | £142m

This move hasn’t exactly gone to plan, has it? 18 months later, the Brazilian has been linked with a move back to Liverpool.

Neymar | PSG | £222m

The most expensive player in football history. But he’s been reportedly refusing to play for the French champions again. Who can afford him?

Kylian Mbappe | PSG | £165.7m

PSG can afford to lose Neymar because they’ve got this superstar. It’s crazy to think £165.7m could look cheap if Mbappe fulfils his potential.

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

