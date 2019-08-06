Football

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a loan deal to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

What on earth is going on at Arsenal this summer?

In a thrilling transfer window that has seen the arrivals of Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Nicolas Pepe; it seems as though the Gunners haven't stopped there.

The news broke in L'Equipe on Tuesday afternoon that Arsenal had sensationally agreed a loan deal for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.

A report of the likes first emerged in the Spanish press earlier in the week, prompting odds on Coutinho moving to plummet and now it seems the clubs have actually held discussions.

While the details are vague at the moment, journalist Bilel Ghazi confidently wrote that the Brazilian: 'will return to the Premier League this summer.'

Coutinho to Arsenal???

Unsurprisingly, the news has spread like wildfire and while only time will tell whether Arsenal have reached this stage of talks, a loan deal would be conducive to their transfer strategy.

Coutinho has struggled terribly for form at Barcelona and after the Blaugrana spent big this summer, it makes sense for them to want to offload the midfielder.

However, there are still questions about whether Coutinho would be keen to play for another Premier League club other than his former side Liverpool.

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

It would also make sense that Barcelona would actually want to negotiate a permanent deal, as opposed to another loan mess like the one negotiated for Denis Suarez.

Do you think Coutinho would be a good fit at the Emirates? Have your say in the comments section below.

