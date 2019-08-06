Excitement is building for the release of FIFA 20 next month.
And one of the most exciting parts of a brand new edition is seeing how every player is rated.
GiveMeSport have predicted FIFA 20's player ratings of a number of teams already, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.
And now it's Chelsea's turn.
We have predicted the rating of 27 of their players with a few, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, expected to be given significant upgrades.
- Predicting Arsenal's player ratings in FIFA 20
- Predicting the top 20 highest rated players in FIFA 20
- Predicting Barca's player ratings in FIFA 20
You can see how we have rated Chelsea's players and how their ratings have changed between FIFA 19 - FIFA 20 below...
Kepa Arrizabalaga
FIFA 19 rating: 83
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85
Kepa impressed in his first season in English football and is deserving of an upgraded rating.
Willy Caballero
FIFA 19 rating: 76
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76
Caballero only played nine times last season but was steady whenever called upon. His rating should stay the same.
Cesar Azpilicueta
FIFA 19 rating: 86
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85
Azpilicueta had a decent season but 86 seems too high for him. We predict his rating to drop by one.
Marcos Alonso
FIFA 19 rating: 82
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80
Alonso was found wanting many times in defence last season. We expect his rating to drop slightly in FIFA 20.
Andreas Christensen
FIFA 19 rating: 82
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80
Christensen's rating goes down by two due to the fact he only played eight Premier League games in the 2018/19 campaign.
Antonio Rudiger
FIFA 19 rating: 81
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 83
Rudiger was one of the best centre-back's in the Premier League last season. He should be given an upgrade for FIFA 20.
David Luiz
FIFA 19 rating: 83
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82
The Brazilian had a steady, yet unspectacular year. We predict his rating to go down slightly.
Kurt Zouma
FIFA 19 rating: 78
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79
Zouma was a mainstay in Everton's defence last season and should get a slight upgrade.
Fikayo Tomori
FIFA 19 rating: 66
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 74
Tomori was one of the best young players in the Championship last season. We expect him to be given a significant upgrade from 66 to 74.
Reece James
FIFA 19 rating: 63
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 74
James, who also impressed in the Championship with Wigan last season, gets a hefty rating increase.
Davide Zappacosta
FIFA 19 rating: 79
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78
The Italian defender gets a minor downgrade after only featuring in four Premier League games.
Emerson
FIFA 19 rating: 76
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 77
Emerson performed better than Alonso when he was given his opportunity last season. He should get a minor upgrade.
N'Golo Kante
FIFA 19 rating: 89
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 89
Despite playing in an unfamiliar role, Kante is the best defensive midfielder in the world and his rating should stay the same to reflect that.
Jorginho
FIFA 19 rating: 84
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 83
The midfielder was made a scapegoat whenever things were going wrong for Chelsea last season. Although some of the criticism was harsh, he didn't perform like an 84 rated player.
Tiemoue Bakayoko
FIFA 19 rating: 80
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80
Bakayoko's rating should stay the same after spending last season at AC Milan.
Mason Mount
FIFA 19 rating: 74
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76
Mount deserves a minor upgrade after scoring 11 times for Derby last season.
Mateo Kovacic
FIFA 19 rating: 83
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82
The Croatian midfielder failed to score and recorded just two assists in the 2018/19 campaign. We predict he has a downgrade coming his way.
Ross Barkley
FIFA 19 rating: 79
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79
Barkley wasn't a regular under Maurizio Sarri and a 79 rating is fair for him right now.
Danny Drinkwater
FIFA 19 rating: 79
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76
Drinkwater's rating plummets after only making one appearance last term.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
FIFA 19 rating: 77
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80
Loftus-Cheek had a breakout season and we think his rating should be in the 80's.
Callum Hudson-Odoi
FIFA 19 rating: 68
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78
Hudson-Odoi is another Chelsea youngster that deserves a significant upgrade.
Pedro
FIFA 19 rating: 82
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82
Pedro's rating stays the same after scoring eight times in the Premier League last season.
Willian
FIFA 19 rating: 84
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82
The Brazilian winger should be given a downgrade after having a quiet campaign.
Christian Pulisic
FIFA 19 rating: 79
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82
Chelsea's £58 million signing should get an upgrade based on his transfer fee alone.
Olivier Giroud
FIFA 19 rating: 82
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80
The 32-year-old scored goals for fun in Europe but, after notching just twice in the Premier League, should get a slight downgrade.
Michy Batshuayi
FIFA 19 rating: 81
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 81
The Belgian forward failed at Valencia but had a promising spell with Crystal Palace in the second half of the season. His rating remains the same.
Tammy Abraham
FIFA 19 rating: 74
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78
The academy product was named in the Championship Team of the Year after scoring 25 times for Aston Villa. He deserves a big upgrade.
What do you think of these predicted ratings? Have your say by leaving a comment below.