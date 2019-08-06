Football

Every Chelsea player's rating on FIFA 20 predicted

Excitement is building for the release of FIFA 20 next month.

And one of the most exciting parts of a brand new edition is seeing how every player is rated.

GiveMeSport have predicted FIFA 20's player ratings of a number of teams already, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

And now it's Chelsea's turn.

We have predicted the rating of 27 of their players with a few, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, expected to be given significant upgrades.

You can see how we have rated Chelsea's players and how their ratings have changed between FIFA 19 - FIFA 20 below...

Kepa Arrizabalaga

FIFA 19 rating: 83
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85

Kepa impressed in his first season in English football and is deserving of an upgraded rating.

Willy Caballero

FIFA 19 rating: 76
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76

Caballero only played nine times last season but was steady whenever called upon. His rating should stay the same.

Cesar Azpilicueta

FIFA 19 rating: 86
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85

Cesar Azpilicueta's FIFA 20 rating should go down slightly

Azpilicueta had a decent season but 86 seems too high for him. We predict his rating to drop by one.

Marcos Alonso

FIFA 19 rating: 82
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Alonso was found wanting many times in defence last season. We expect his rating to drop slightly in FIFA 20.

Andreas Christensen

FIFA 19 rating: 82
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Christensen's rating goes down by two due to the fact he only played eight Premier League games in the 2018/19 campaign.

Antonio Rudiger

FIFA 19 rating: 81
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 83

Rudiger was one of the best centre-back's in the Premier League last season. He should be given an upgrade for FIFA 20.

Antonio Rudiger was one of the best centre-back's in the Premier League last season

David Luiz

FIFA 19 rating: 83
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

The Brazilian had a steady, yet unspectacular year. We predict his rating to go down slightly.

Kurt Zouma

FIFA 19 rating: 78
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79

Zouma was a mainstay in Everton's defence last season and should get a slight upgrade.

Fikayo Tomori

FIFA 19 rating: 66
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 74

Tomori was one of the best young players in the Championship last season. We expect him to be given a significant upgrade from 66 to 74.

Reece James

FIFA 19 rating: 63
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 74

James, who also impressed in the Championship with Wigan last season, gets a hefty rating increase.

David Luiz's rating should stay the same, but James proved he is way better than a 63 rated player

Davide Zappacosta

FIFA 19 rating: 79
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

The Italian defender gets a minor downgrade after only featuring in four Premier League games.

Emerson

FIFA 19 rating: 76
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 77

Emerson performed better than Alonso when he was given his opportunity last season. He should get a minor upgrade.

N'Golo Kante

FIFA 19 rating: 89
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 89

Despite playing in an unfamiliar role, Kante is the best defensive midfielder in the world and his rating should stay the same to reflect that.

Jorginho

FIFA 19 rating: 84
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 83

The midfielder was made a scapegoat whenever things were going wrong for Chelsea last season. Although some of the criticism was harsh, he didn't perform like an 84 rated player.

Jorginho's FIFA 20 rating is set to decrease

Tiemoue Bakayoko

FIFA 19 rating: 80
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Bakayoko's rating should stay the same after spending last season at AC Milan.

Mason Mount

FIFA 19 rating: 74
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76

Mount deserves a minor upgrade after scoring 11 times for Derby last season.

Mateo Kovacic

FIFA 19 rating: 83
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

The Croatian midfielder failed to score and recorded just two assists in the 2018/19 campaign. We predict he has a downgrade coming his way.

Ross Barkley

FIFA 19 rating: 79
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79

Barkley wasn't a regular under Maurizio Sarri and a 79 rating is fair for him right now.

Ross Barkley's FIFA 20 rating should stay the same

Danny Drinkwater

FIFA 19 rating: 79
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76

Drinkwater's rating plummets after only making one appearance last term.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

FIFA 19 rating: 77
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Loftus-Cheek had a breakout season and we think his rating should be in the 80's.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

FIFA 19 rating: 68
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

Hudson-Odoi is another Chelsea youngster that deserves a significant upgrade.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to enjoy a big rating increase

Pedro

FIFA 19 rating: 82
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

Pedro's rating stays the same after scoring eight times in the Premier League last season.

Willian

FIFA 19 rating: 84
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

The Brazilian winger should be given a downgrade after having a quiet campaign.

Christian Pulisic

FIFA 19 rating: 79
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

Chelsea's £58 million signing should get an upgrade based on his transfer fee alone.

Christian Pulisic's rating should be in the 80's

Olivier Giroud

FIFA 19 rating: 82
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

The 32-year-old scored goals for fun in Europe but, after notching just twice in the Premier League, should get a slight downgrade.

Michy Batshuayi

FIFA 19 rating: 81
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 81

The Belgian forward failed at Valencia but had a promising spell with Crystal Palace in the second half of the season. His rating remains the same.

Tammy Abraham

FIFA 19 rating: 74
Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

The academy product was named in the Championship Team of the Year after scoring 25 times for Aston Villa. He deserves a big upgrade.

What do you think of these predicted ratings? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

