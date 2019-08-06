Excitement is building for the release of FIFA 20 next month.

And one of the most exciting parts of a brand new edition is seeing how every player is rated.

GiveMeSport have predicted FIFA 20's player ratings of a number of teams already, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

And now it's Chelsea's turn.

We have predicted the rating of 27 of their players with a few, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, expected to be given significant upgrades.

You can see how we have rated Chelsea's players and how their ratings have changed between FIFA 19 - FIFA 20 below...

Kepa Arrizabalaga

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85

Kepa impressed in his first season in English football and is deserving of an upgraded rating.

Willy Caballero

FIFA 19 rating: 76

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76

Caballero only played nine times last season but was steady whenever called upon. His rating should stay the same.

Cesar Azpilicueta

FIFA 19 rating: 86

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85

Azpilicueta had a decent season but 86 seems too high for him. We predict his rating to drop by one.

Marcos Alonso

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Alonso was found wanting many times in defence last season. We expect his rating to drop slightly in FIFA 20.

Andreas Christensen

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Christensen's rating goes down by two due to the fact he only played eight Premier League games in the 2018/19 campaign.



Antonio Rudiger

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 83

Rudiger was one of the best centre-back's in the Premier League last season. He should be given an upgrade for FIFA 20.

David Luiz

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

The Brazilian had a steady, yet unspectacular year. We predict his rating to go down slightly.

Kurt Zouma

FIFA 19 rating: 78

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79

Zouma was a mainstay in Everton's defence last season and should get a slight upgrade.

Fikayo Tomori

FIFA 19 rating: 66

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 74

Tomori was one of the best young players in the Championship last season. We expect him to be given a significant upgrade from 66 to 74.

Reece James

FIFA 19 rating: 63

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 74

James, who also impressed in the Championship with Wigan last season, gets a hefty rating increase.

Davide Zappacosta

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

The Italian defender gets a minor downgrade after only featuring in four Premier League games.

Emerson

FIFA 19 rating: 76

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 77

Emerson performed better than Alonso when he was given his opportunity last season. He should get a minor upgrade.

N'Golo Kante

FIFA 19 rating: 89

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 89

Despite playing in an unfamiliar role, Kante is the best defensive midfielder in the world and his rating should stay the same to reflect that.

Jorginho

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 83

The midfielder was made a scapegoat whenever things were going wrong for Chelsea last season. Although some of the criticism was harsh, he didn't perform like an 84 rated player.

Tiemoue Bakayoko

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Bakayoko's rating should stay the same after spending last season at AC Milan.

Mason Mount

FIFA 19 rating: 74

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76

Mount deserves a minor upgrade after scoring 11 times for Derby last season.

Mateo Kovacic

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

The Croatian midfielder failed to score and recorded just two assists in the 2018/19 campaign. We predict he has a downgrade coming his way.

Ross Barkley

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79

Barkley wasn't a regular under Maurizio Sarri and a 79 rating is fair for him right now.

Danny Drinkwater

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76

Drinkwater's rating plummets after only making one appearance last term.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

FIFA 19 rating: 77

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Loftus-Cheek had a breakout season and we think his rating should be in the 80's.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

FIFA 19 rating: 68

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

Hudson-Odoi is another Chelsea youngster that deserves a significant upgrade.

Pedro

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

Pedro's rating stays the same after scoring eight times in the Premier League last season.

Willian

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

The Brazilian winger should be given a downgrade after having a quiet campaign.

Christian Pulisic

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

Chelsea's £58 million signing should get an upgrade based on his transfer fee alone.

Olivier Giroud

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

The 32-year-old scored goals for fun in Europe but, after notching just twice in the Premier League, should get a slight downgrade.

Michy Batshuayi

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 81

The Belgian forward failed at Valencia but had a promising spell with Crystal Palace in the second half of the season. His rating remains the same.

Tammy Abraham

FIFA 19 rating: 74

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

The academy product was named in the Championship Team of the Year after scoring 25 times for Aston Villa. He deserves a big upgrade.

What do you think of these predicted ratings? Have your say by leaving a comment below.