After the fight against Conor McGregor back in August of 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr retired from boxing (again), but he continues to stay in shape, as it is shown in a recent training video he posted on Instagram.

Although 'Money' has been adamant that he's hung up his gloves once and for all, there have been strong rumours regarding a rematch with long-term rival Manny Pacquiao, and in the past few weeks, the rumours have gathered significant pace.

There has been an exchange of words in social media between them, and in a recent post, Mayweather said: “I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it.

“This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own.

“For years, all you heard was that ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao’. But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!

“All of the so-called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.

“My take on all this bulls**t is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated.”

Either way, from the video, it looks like Mayweather is ready to take on Pacquiao as he looks to be in great shape to put an end to his third retirement from boxing.

His professional record currently stands at 50 fights, 50 wins and 27 of them are via knockout.

However, he did step foot back in the ring on New Year's Eve when he dismantled Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition fight, which was largely ridiculed by the public.

He may not ever come back professionally, but it's clear he's still decent in the gym.