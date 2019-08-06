Philippe Coutinho looks to be on his way out of Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder is deemed surplus to requirements by the Catalan giants.

Coutinho is also willing to leave and is believed to want a move back to the Premier League.

But, if he does return to England, who would he sign for?

Earlier on Tuesday reports emerged suggesting Arsenal had agreed a deal with Barcelona for his loan signing.

But it now appears they will have some competition in the shape of north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Multiple outlets, including the Times, are reporting that Spurs have made an offer for the former Liverpool player.

Mauricio Pochettino worked with Coutinho briefly at Espanyol and wants to bring Coutinho to the club on loan.

The clubs are now locked in talks and Barca are believed to want £21m to complete the deal.

Coutinho currently earns over £200,000-per-week, meaning he would become the top earner at Tottenham if he were to join.

If Spurs were able to do a deal for Coutinho, it is likely that he will be a direct replacement for Christian Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder confirmed earlier on this summer that he wanted to leave the club.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet, per the Telegraph.

“I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan."

Eriksen is attracting attention from Real Madrid, although it is also believed that Man United want to sign him before the close of the window.

